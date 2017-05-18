Fox News Channel founder Roger Ailes has died at 77

FILE - In a Sept. 29, 2006 file photo, Fox News CEO Roger Ailes poses at Fox News in New York. Fox News Channel's parent company 21st Century Fox on Monday, July 18, 2016, says there has been no resolution to its probe into the conduct of network chief Roger Ailes, who is accused by a former network anchor of forcing her out because she refused to have sex with him.(AP Photo/Jim Cooper, File)

NEW YORK (WJHL) – Fox News Channel founder Roger Ailes has died at age 77, confirmed Fox News.

Ailes’ wife, Elizabeth, also confirmed the news in the following statement released this morning.

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise – and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life…”

