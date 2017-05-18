WATCH LIVE: Crews respond to fire in old IGA building on Sullivan Street in Kingsport

KINGSPORT. TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Fire Department officials confirmed crews are battling a fire in the old IGA building on Sullivan Street in the city.

According to KFD spokesperson Barry Brickey, Kingsport firefighters police, Sullivan County EMS and the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew have all responded to the scene.

Brickey said no injuries have been reported. He said there is a lot of smoke coming from the building.

Clinchfield Street is also closed to traffic currently.

