Entertainment, giveaways announced for 32nd annual Pepsi Fireworks Independence Day Celebration

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City announced details for the 32nd annual Pepsi Fireworks Independence Day Celebration Thursday.

The fireworks display is scheduled to take place around 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, but musicals performances will entertain the crowd at Freedom Hall before and after the fireworks.

This year’s entertainment includes Clare Dunn — who currently opens for Luke Bryan and Florida Georgia Line — and Kingsport native Austin Moody.

Other entertainment will include Jimbo Whaley and Greenbrier, Ashley Tragler with Six Gun, as well as various patriotic and military tributes.

Along with the musical entertainment and the various food vendors that will be at the celebration, those at the event can also enter various giveaways.

From 5-7 p.m., people can register to win prizes such as tickets to Bristol Motor Speedway’s UNOH 200 Truck Series, Food City 300 and the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, tickets to Dixie Stampede/HearthSide Cabins and the grand prize — a 2017 Chevrolet Sonic LS from Pepsi presented by Food City, and sponsored by Champion Chevrolet/Cadillac.

For more information about the Pepsi Fireworks show, visit pepsi-fireworks.com.

