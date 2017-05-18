Car reported stolen in Nashville recovered in Johnson City

Sigmond Gordon (Source: Johnson City Police Department)

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A car that was reported stolen in Nashville has been found in the Tri-Cities region.

The Johnson City Police Department reports officers arrested 18-year-old Sigmund Gordon and charged his with felony possession of stolen property.

Police said an investigation revealed Gordon bought a car from Discount Motors in Madison, TN, but stopped making payments.

The vehicle was repossessed and towed to an impound lot in Madison, but the vehicle was later stolen.

GPS equipment on the vehicle showed that it was in Johnson City at Gordon’s home.

A receipt found in the vehicle led investigators to find video from a local convenience store. The video showed Gordon driving the stolen car.

Gordon was arrested while walking down a road, on Wednesday, and taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $10,000 bond.

