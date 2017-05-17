Wildfire survivor picks up pieces after losing longtime family home

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been six months since 14 people were killed in the devastating Sevier County wildfires. Thousands of people lost their homes and businesses.

News 2 spoke with one resident who is now in the process of rebuilding.

“It’s gut-wrenching. I mean every day, there is not a day that goes by that I think, ‘Oh, I will run up to the house or grab that.’ I haven’t been up here but this might be my fourth or fifth time,” Lisa Reagan said.

Before fires ripped through her home, Reagan said she had lived there for more than 30 years and it’s the place she raised her kids and that her grandchildren visited.

“Too many things in this house that were unique that were handed down from both of our families,” she said.

Now, like so many others, Reagan is picking up the pieces left behind by the fires no matter how difficult it is.

“I realized when I left this community that life was going on as normal,” she explained. “If you drive around Gatlinburg, you will see many homes like this. Some homes being rebuilt and others with nothing left on the property.”

While recovery is a slow process, Reagan said she has no plans to leave the community and lives just a few miles away from where her home just stood.

“I remember one day shortly after the fire, I laid in bed one night and I just thought, ‘I just want my bed. I just want my room.’ But life goes on,” she said.