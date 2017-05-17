Two arrested on meth related charges in Bristol, Va.

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Two people were arrested on multiple charges including manufacturing methamphetamine after two search warrants were executed at two homes in Bristol, Va.

According to a Bristol Virginia Police Department news release, Bristol Virginia Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit, the DEA, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Abingdon, Va. Police Department executed a federal search warrant at a home on Wallace Pike in Bristol, Va.

Police said the search warrant was issued for the suspicion of manufacturing methamphetamine at the home.

Edward Lynn Pruitt, 33, was arrested and charged with manufacturing more than 28 grams of methamphetamine, possession of precursors used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Pruitt was taken to the Bristol Virginia Jail, where he was being held without bond.

On May 8, another search warrant issued for suspicion of manufacturing of methamphetamine was executed at another home on Madison Street in Bristol, Va.

Joshua Ross Knox, 28, was arrested and charged with two counts of manufacturing more than 28 grams of methamphetamine, possession of precursors used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine.

Knox was being held in the Bristol Virginia Jail, where he was being held without bond. Additional charges against Knox are pending.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.