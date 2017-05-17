THP responds to two-car Carter County crash on Highway 321

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol reports a distracted driver caused a crash on Highway 67.

THP reports the driver of a red car dropped something on the floorboard and reached over to pick it up. As a result, the car crossed the center line and struck another car head-on.

The trooper said citations are pending.

It’s not known at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.

News Channel 11 was one the scene just moments after the crash happened. We’ll post new details as they become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s