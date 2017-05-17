THP responds to two-car Carter County crash on Highway 321

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol reports a distracted driver caused a crash on Highway 67.

THP reports the driver of a red car dropped something on the floorboard and reached over to pick it up. As a result, the car crossed the center line and struck another car head-on.

The trooper said citations are pending.

It’s not known at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.

News Channel 11 was one the scene just moments after the crash happened. We’ll post new details as they become available.