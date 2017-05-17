Storyteller, Leeny Del Seamonds

By Published:

This week the International Storytelling Center welcomes Leeny Del Seamonds to their stage! She is performing all this week and is here to tell us more about what listeners can experience during her performances. For more, visit their website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s