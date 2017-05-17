Second Harvest Food Bank releases ‘Map the Meal Gap’ study numbers

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – On Wednesday morning, Second Harvest Food Bank released the Map the Meal Gap numbers for 2017.

Second Harvest is an affiliate of Feeding America, who does the study every year.

The study gauges food insecurity and cost throughout the country.

The study revealed that food insecurity exists in every county that Second Harvest Food Bank services.

Overall food insecurity ranges from a low of 13.6% of the population in Sullivan County to 18.7% of the population in Hancock County.

The national average of food insecurity across the country is 14%.

The study also shows that 23.7% of children are not getting enough food in our region.

Executive Director Rhonda Chafin said the more donations are needed to make these numbers go down.

.”Resources are very limited on corporate support and foundation support. So we look to individuals to think about making a contribution and we would welcome that”, Chafin said.

Another helping factor would be more food banks opening at local churches or community centers.

