Search underway for teen who fell off boat in West Knox County

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Rescue crews are searching for for a man who fell off a boat in West Knox County and has not resurfaced.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says around 3:30 p.m., an 18-year-old man fell off a boat in the Little Turkey Creek area of Ft. Loudoun Lake near Virtue Road.

Two other people were on the boat at the time. Witnesses said the victim had a personal flotation device in his hand, went under and never resurfaced. Officials say the teen apparently does not know how to swim.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says they have transitioned from rescue to recovery mode. Several types of watercraft and divers are being utilized to search for the victim. A TWRA remote operated vehicle is helping with the search. Officials say the water ranges from 8 feet to 60 feet deep and there is no visibility in the water.

TWRA says their chaplain is on standby.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Knoxville Area Rescue Squad and Rural/Metro have also been on the scene.