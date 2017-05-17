SCSO: Suspect sought in Friendship Marina equipment theft

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
(Courtesy of Sullivan County Sheriff's Office)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect they said took fishing gear and portable work lights from a local marina.

According to a SCSO news release, a male suspect entered the Friendship Marina on Highway 421 sometime in late February.

Videos show the suspect going in the property and then leaving with the fishing gear and work lights.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigations Division at 279-7506.

