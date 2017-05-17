Science Hill Cheerleaders and Dance Team Members Headed to ETSU

JOHNSON CITY — Lily Brock a graduating senior at Science Hill High School plans to cheer for the East Tennessee State Buccaneers this upcoming season. Lily has been a SHHS varsity cheerleader both her sophomore and senior year, while receiving the “best flyer” award her sophomore year. She was a member of the 2015–2016 national champion Top Gun, Level 4 All-Star team. In addition she was a varsity dance team member for the Hilltoppers her freshman year. Lily plans to pursue an Elementary Education degree while studying at ETSU.

Olivia Copenhaver, a graduating senior, from SHHS plans to cheer at ETSU. She has had a lifelong love of cheering since the age of 8. She began as an Upward Cheerleader for her local church and then moved to competitive cheering for Premiere Athletics shortly after. She continued to cheer for her local middle school and went on to make the SHHS Varsity Cheerleading as a sophomore. The team attended UCA camp just last year and she was named as an All-American cheerleader. More recently she was chosen to be a part of the ETSU cheer team and is excited to continue cheering there while pursuing an education in the medical field.

Kaitlyn Greenwell, a senior at Science Hill High School had been selected by King University to receive Athletic and Academic scholarship awards that will allow her to continue her dance career. Kaitlyn started dancing at age 3 and has had the honor of being a part of the first dance team at Liberty Bell when she was in the 8th grade and a member of the Science Hill Varsity Dance Team all four years. Kaitlyn is excited about her opportunity at King University and plans to major in Biology then further her education into the medical field.

Abigail Dye, a graduating senior, from Science Hill High School, will attend ETSU fall of 2017, she was recently honored by being chose as s member of ETSU dance team. Abigail has taken dance from the Dance Company in Johnson City for fifteen years, where she participated in many performances, competitions and conventions. She was also a member of the Liberty Bell Middle School Dance Team and the Science Hill High School Varsity Dance Team all four years. She is excited and looking forward to being able to continue doing what she loves for ETSU as she begins her college career studying Speech Pathology