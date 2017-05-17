Ray Smith returns as manager of the Elizabethton Twins

ELIZABETHTON — Ray Smith returns as Manager for the Rookie Level Elizabethton Twins of the Appalachian League. Smith, who will be in his 31st season on staff for Elizabethton has a career managerial record of 957 wins and 632 losses with 12 first place finishes in 23 seasons as the Twins Manager. Smith, a six time Appalachian League Manager of the Year, has won seven Appalachian League Championships in Elizabethton.

“We feel very fortunate to have Ray Smith guide our team and the tremendous support he continues to give this community by way of providing players for free youth baseball clinics, visits to local non-profits, our children’s hospital and many more community events is a true testimony of his love of Elizabethton and for the game of baseball,” said Mike Mains, General Manager.

Like Ray Smith, long time Elizabethton resident Jeff Reed returns for his 14th season as hitting coach. Luis Ramirez will return to Elizabethton as pitching coach. Davey LaCroix, Trainer and Ben LaChance, Strength Coach report to Elizabethton for their first year of E-Twins Baseball.

The Twins open their 2017 Appalachian League season June 23rd on the road in Kingsport seeking their 28th consecutive winning season. The first home game for the E-Twins will be played on June 22nd 7:00PM against the Danville Braves. For ticket information please call Elizabethton Twins Baseball at 423-547-6441