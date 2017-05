TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – Some of you may have looked up and saw a colorful sky this afternoon.

Storm Team 11 Meteorologist’s Mark Reynolds and Jeremy Eisenzopf explained the clouds — which had a rainbow coloring.

Mark said this cloud phenomenon happens when the sunlight passes through the ice crystals in the cirrus cloud and the ice crystals refract the light. The light then spreads out in the form of a rainbow, arc or an arch.

We even had a cloud in the area that resembled an angel on Wednesday.

Love the cloud photos today showing the #circumhorizontalarc & the angel cloud. Sunlight passed thru cirrus & refracts.@WJHL11 #wjhlwx pic.twitter.com/N6vVVwRuRP — markreynoldswx (@markreynoldswx) May 17, 2017

Another great picture showing a prism of color thanks to Beck Whitaker in Boones Creek #wjhlwx pic.twitter.com/sU4REEYHq1 — Jeremy Eisenzopf (@jeremyeisenzopf) May 17, 2017

Thanks Donna Lynn Vandiver, perfect sun angle cast light thru ice crystals of cloud creating prism of color #wjhlwx pic.twitter.com/LXa7jRk6IJ — Jeremy Eisenzopf (@jeremyeisenzopf) May 17, 2017

"angel cloud" captured by Cindy Ann McKenney in Jonesborough…some great pictures thank you to our viewers #wjhlwx pic.twitter.com/M0MTLxBrhh — Jeremy Eisenzopf (@jeremyeisenzopf) May 17, 2017