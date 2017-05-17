Princeton Arts Center offering summer art camps for kids

Art Thingamajigs

Location: Princeton Arts Center

Date: June 19-23

Time: 9 am – 1 pm

Ages: 6-11

Fee: $40/camper

Camper’s will explore Princeton’s “Junk Drawer” which is filled with cool and weird thingamajigs to create some cool and unique artworks.

Under the Paint Brush

Location: Princeton Arts Center

Date: July 10-14

Time: 9 am – 4 pm (early drop-off (7:30 am) late pick-up (5:15 pm) – $20/camper

Ages: 6-11

Fee: $75/camper

Campers will work with various mediums – paint, pencils, oil pastels, watercolor, and more to creating some beautiful artwork.

Arts @ Parks

Location: Princeton Arts Center

Date: July 24-28

Time: 9 am – 2 pm

Ages: 6-11

Fee: $50/camper

Adventure in art! Explore the world of drawing in the parks, urban, and zoo. Campers will expand what they see and how they see the world around them.

Registration: online at www.myjcparks.org or in person at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert Street, Winged Deer Park, 4137 Bristol Highway, or Princeton Arts Center, 2516 E. Oakland Avenue

For more info call: 423-283-5800