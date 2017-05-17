Princeton Arts Center offering summer art camps for kids

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

Art Thingamajigs

Location: Princeton Arts Center

Date: June 19-23

Time: 9 am – 1 pm

Ages: 6-11

Fee: $40/camper

Camper’s will explore Princeton’s “Junk Drawer” which is filled with cool and weird thingamajigs to create some cool and unique artworks.

 

Under the Paint Brush

Location: Princeton Arts Center

Date: July 10-14

Time: 9 am – 4 pm (early drop-off (7:30 am) late pick-up (5:15 pm) – $20/camper

Ages: 6-11

Fee: $75/camper

Campers will work with various mediums – paint, pencils, oil pastels, watercolor, and more to creating some beautiful artwork.

 

Arts @ Parks

Location: Princeton Arts Center

Date: July 24-28

Time: 9 am – 2 pm

Ages: 6-11

Fee: $50/camper

Adventure in art! Explore the world of drawing in the parks, urban, and zoo.  Campers will expand what they see and how they see the world around them.

 

Registration: online at www.myjcparks.org or in person at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert Street, Winged Deer Park, 4137 Bristol Highway, or Princeton Arts Center, 2516 E. Oakland Avenue

For more info call: 423-283-5800

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s