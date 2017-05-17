Princeton Arts Center offering summer art camps for kids

Art Thingamajigs
Location: Princeton Arts Center
Date: June 19-23
Time: 9 am – 1 pm
Ages: 6-11
Fee: $40/camper
Camper’s will explore Princeton’s “Junk Drawer” which is filled with cool and weird thingamajigs to create some cool and unique artworks.
Under the Paint Brush
Location: Princeton Arts Center
Date: July 10-14
Time: 9 am – 4 pm (early drop-off (7:30 am) late pick-up (5:15 pm) – $20/camper
Ages: 6-11
Fee: $75/camper
Campers will work with various mediums – paint, pencils, oil pastels, watercolor, and more to creating some beautiful artwork.
Arts @ Parks
Location: Princeton Arts Center
Date: July 24-28
Time: 9 am – 2 pm
Ages: 6-11
Fee: $50/camper
Adventure in art! Explore the world of drawing in the parks, urban, and zoo. Campers will expand what they see and how they see the world around them.
Registration: online at www.myjcparks.org or in person at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert Street, Winged Deer Park, 4137 Bristol Highway, or Princeton Arts Center, 2516 E. Oakland Avenue
For more info call: 423-283-5800