News Channel 11’s giving away tickets to Dollywood, Splash Country on Thursday

PIGEON FORGE, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is giving away dozens of tickets to Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country.

Watch News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday for the keywords to text-to-win.

To make it easy, if you have not signed up for our text alerts go ahead and do so before our giveaway.

Just go to http://wjhl.com/textalerts to sign up for our alerts. Then go ahead and save our short code “36729” in your contacts as “WJHL Text Alerts”.

Just remember, you must be 18 to enter this contest.

Watch the following broadcasts for the keywords to text-to-win. If you cannot reach a TV, just watch us online at http://wjhl.com/live:

News Channel 11 at Five – 5:00 p.m. – 5:28 p.m.
News Channel 11 at 5:30 – 5:30 p.m. – 5:58 p.m.
News Channel at Six – 5:59 p.m. – 6:28 p.m.
News Channel 11 on ABC Tri-Cities at 6:30 p.m.
News Channel 11 at Seven – 7:00 p.m. – 7:28 p.m.
News Channel 11 on ABC Tri-Cities at 7:30 p.m.
