HCSO: Two arrested on drug charges after search warrant executed at Bray Road home

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office’s Office Tactical Unit and Narcotics Unit arrested two people Tuesday morning while executing a search warrant.

According to a HCSO news release, a search warrant was executed at the home of Clay Coy Seals, Jr. on Bray Road in Surgoinsville.

Deputies made contact with Seals and Candy Marie Dole during the search.

According to the release, during the search deputies found a small amount of crystal material believed to be methamphetamine and around eight grams of a green plant substance believed to be marijuana.

Deputies also located digital scales, pipes and a drug ledger, which detailed drug sales.

Dole was also found to be in possession of around half a gram of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

Both Seals and Dole were arrested and taken to the Hawkins County Jail.

Seals was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dole was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Seals and Dole were being held in the jail pending their arraignment in Hawkins County General Sessions Court.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.