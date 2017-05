JOHNSON CITY — They were putting pen to paper this afternoon on the hill when Keena Harris signed a national letter of intent with Milligan. Harris was a member of the district tournament champion soccer team.

Also signing on the dotted line was Hilltopper pitcher Brandon Garland who signed a national letter of intent with Spartanbrug Methodist College.

Garland pitched in 9 games and struck out 61, had an era of 2.88 and had a 3-5 record.