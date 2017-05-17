Gov. McAuliffe grants funding for neglected African American cemeteries

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Governor Terry McAuliffe is taking steps to preserve African American history in Richmond and across the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, he signed two bills granting more than $34,000 to fix up two neglected graveyards.

The East End and Evergreen Cemeteries is where many of Richmond’s historical icons are buried.

Lawmakers say the governor’s efforts are a way to reclaim African American sacred places in Richmond.

The second piece of legislation will focus on preserving the history of formerly enslaved African Americans across the state.