Freeman hurt; Braves ride big inning to win over Blue Jays

By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) – Kurt Suzuki hit a three-run homer to cap a six-run first inning, and the Atlanta Braves held on after Freddie Freeman left with an injury in an 8-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

Freeman was struck on the left wrist by a pitch in the fifth inning. The umpires initially ruled that Aaron Loup’s pitch did not hit Freeman. But with the Atlanta star in obvious pain, the Braves challenged and the call was reversed after a video review.

Freeman headed to the clubhouse instead of first base, with no immediate word on the seriousness of the injury.

Atlanta has won three consecutive games against the Jays. After the Braves took two straight in Toronto, the teams shifted to SunTrust Park to complete the four-game, home-and-home series.

Atlanta jumped on Joe Biagini (1-2), and Mike Foltynewicz (2-4) went six innings for the win, allowing three runs.

