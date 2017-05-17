Downtown Johnson City of late has seen a resurgence of popularity. Director of Downtown Development, Dianna Cantler is here to talk about their newest endeavor, dineJC. Restaurants in the downtown district have come together to offer a night to savor. dineJC is an event where local restaurants will offer samples of their newest creations and their beloved recipes. On May 23 at 6 pm at the Gallery, guests can sample the many tastes Downtown Johnson City has to offer. For more, visit their website.

