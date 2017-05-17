Carter Co. man pleads guilty to child sex crimes charges

Mark Alan Gwaltney- Carter County Sheriff's Office

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Carter County man entered a guilty plea to multiple child sex crimes Tuesday in Carter County Criminal Court.

Mark Gwaltney, who was charged in November 2015, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of charges including aggravated rape of child, aggravated sexual battery, especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and solicitation, sexual exploitation of a minor-over 50 images.

Gwaltney is set to be sentenced on Aug. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

