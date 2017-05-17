Canopy removed from downtown Johnson City breezeway, more upgrades expected

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Weeks ago concrete slabs covered a popular breeze-way in downtown Johnson City . Now the slabs are coming down, shining new light on a corridor that has been dark for decades.

“The breezeway will be painted all one color, we are going to add in living planters with greenery, we will put in some seating, we will put in hopefully some interactive art,” Dianna Cantler with the Johnson City Development Authority said.

Diana Cantler with the Johnson City Development Authority says this project is one of several aimed at sprucing up the city’s downtown.

“In the next year we will also be working on a project to connect the Tweetsie Trail to the State of Franklin connection that goes all the way around by the university,” Cantler said.

Removing the canopy was just the first part of this project, next the painting lining the walls and move them to a different location. Dining tables will be put in, giving people and opportunity to sit down for lunch or for a break.

Still some people say they would rather see the canopy remain in place.

“It provided alot of protection for people during storms and stuff and on hot days, i just don’t think its right to take it down,” Matt Christian said.

Matt Christian comes to downtown Johnson City often. He was surprised to see the canopy taken down and saw it has a valuable asset to the public.

“I thought it helped people out, it helped you escape the sun and everything, I saw it as a good thing,” Matthew Christian said.

The concrete slabs that make up the canopy have been carted away giving way to a beautification project aimed at attracting more people to downtown Johnson City.

