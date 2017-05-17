Bucs Johnson named SoCon Men’s Most Outstanding Field Performer

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (May 17, 2017) – The Southern Conference announced its outdoor track & field most outstanding performers on Wednesday with East Tennessee State Men’s Track & Field athlete Benjamin Johnson (Nashville, Tenn.) being named men’s most outstanding field performer.

During the outdoor season, Johnson recorded personal bests in the shot put (14.92m), discus (50.19m) and hammer throw (56.15m).

At the SoCon Championships, Johnson claimed both the javelin and discus titles after recording a javelin throw of 58.80m and a discus throw of 50.19m. In Birmingham, Ala., Johnson also competed in the hammer throw for the first time in his career and finished second with a throw of 56.15m to earn all-conference honors.

The mark set by Johnson also broke a school record that was held for nearly nine years. For his performance at the outdoor championships, Johnson earned the meet’s Most Outstanding Athlete Award after being the top-scoring male.

Overall this season the Nashville, Tenn., native recorded three event victories and 12 top ten finishes. This is the first SoCon accolade of his career. Within the NCAA East Region, the sophomore field athlete ranks 98th in discus, 79th in hammer and 97th in Javelin.