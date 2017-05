JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is following a crash on University Parkway in Johnson City. The crash happened during the lunch hour near the Milligan Road exit.

It appears a Brinks truck overturned on the roadway.

The driver of the truck had minor scrapes and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

It’s not known at this time how the crash occurred. News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as they become available.