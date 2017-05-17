Bath & Body Works to close at Bristol Mall

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Another store inside a Tri-Cities mall will close next month.

L Brands, the company that owns Bath & Body Works, said its store inside the Bristol, Va. mall is closing.

A spokesperson told us Wednesday that the store’s last day will be Saturday, June 3.

The exact reason for the closure is still unclear.

This comes after Sears said back in January that it would also close its store at the Bristol Mall.

Sears said its store at the mall was struggling to make money.

