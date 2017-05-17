Bank robbery trial of Timothy England underway in Greeneville

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A trial is underway in a Greeneville federal court room for a man accused of robbing a bank and then escaping from jail before leading police on a multi-state manhunt.

Timothy England was captured by investigators in Ohio after tying together sheets to make his escape from the Washington County Detention Center.

England was being held there until his federal trial was scheduled to begin on charges of robbing a bank in Mosheim.

He also faces additional escape and weapons charges, as well as witness tampering.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s