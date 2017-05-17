Bank robbery trial of Timothy England underway in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A trial is underway in a Greeneville federal court room for a man accused of robbing a bank and then escaping from jail before leading police on a multi-state manhunt.

Timothy England was captured by investigators in Ohio after tying together sheets to make his escape from the Washington County Detention Center.

England was being held there until his federal trial was scheduled to begin on charges of robbing a bank in Mosheim.

He also faces additional escape and weapons charges, as well as witness tampering.

