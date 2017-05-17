4-year-old dies after shooting self at childcare provider’s house

ORANGE COUNTY, VA (WRIC) — Orange County Police are investigating after a four-year-old child shoots himself at a home of a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office recruit.

Authorities say that at approximately 12:45 p.m., the Orange Sheriff’s Office received a call that a four-year-old child had gotten a gun and shot himself at a home off of Mine Run Road.

When crews arrived at the home, they tried to perform life-saving measures but were ultimately unsuccessful, and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We had a number of units that went there along with fire rescue of local folks trying to save the child, but unfortunately weren’t able to,” Chief Deputy Mike LaCasse with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office explained.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said the home is the residence of a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office recruit who is currently enrolled at the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy.

Police say the firearm involved in the shooting was not a service weapon.

Parents in the Locust Grove community told 8News they held their children a little closer as news spread of the tragic accidental shooting death.

“It brought tears to my eyes, you know, having a four-year-old son of my own,” said Susan Marsee, who lives nearby. “I can’t imagine him being taken away from me for any reason.”

Investigators of the Orange Sheriff’s Office are investigating this incident and no further information will be released until the investigation is complete.