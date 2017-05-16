Wife of man killed in officer-involved shooting shares memories of husband

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Fighting back tears on Tuesday afternoon, Angie Whitson spent about 20 minutes sharing with me more than four decades of memories of her husband Shane Whitson. He was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Johnson City Monday.

His wife says everything started early that morning.

“We got up yesterday morning and we were running late for something and we just started bickering back and forth and there has been so much going on in our lives and so much stress and everything, it just escalated,” Whitson said.

According to the Carter County Sheriff’s office Angie Whitson told deputies that her husband had a gun and hit her in the face. She then told them that he left the house with a gun threatening to shoot deputies when they arrive.

“He said, today’s the last day you are going to see me and I just begged him not to do it, he basically said he just wanted to die and that he was tired and he doesn’t want to go on anymore.” Whitson said.

Angie Whitson says that her husband has had trouble with the law, she said he had served time in prison at a young age.

His criminal history dates back to 1988 and shows incidents involving vehicle theft, aggravated assault, drug charges, and domestic abuse.

His wife and daughter Melissa told me today that Shane Whitson suffered from a drug problem.

“He needed counseling, he needed a lot of help and unfortunately I couldn’t talk him into going to get it,” Angie Whitson said.

Angie says despite their problems she wants people to remember the good in Shane Whitson. She encourages others who may need help, to make sure they get it.

