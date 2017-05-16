TIMELINE: Events leading up to Carter County officer-involved shooting

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 47-year-old Buford Shane Whitson of Elizabethton was shot and killed by Carter Carter Sheriff’s Office deputies following a pursuit Monday night.

That shooting followed a series of events that started Monday just after 12:30p.m.

It was around that time when Carter County deputies responded to a call of a domestic disturbance on Big Springs Road in Elizabethton.

Police were warned that a man was armed, but when they arrived the suspect, identified as Buford Shane Whitson, had already fled.

For hours deputies searched in the woods, even bringing in K-9 units to assist.

During that time CTE Safety Directory Mickey Taylor said Carter County schools placed nearby Happy Valley schools on lock down.

“We had to decide whether or not to dismiss the kids, and what we were going to do regarding those kids that live on Big Springs Road, decided that those kids would not be released, they would be held here at the school until the situation was clear, or parents could come pick them up,” Taylor said.

Deputies ended up calling off the search around 3:30 that afternoon, and around the same time Carter County schools lifted their lock down.

Almost four hours later, just before 7:30p.m. deputies would see Whitson near the corner of West G Street and Old Elizabethton Highway.

Deputies attempted to pull him over, but he fled and headed toward Johnson City on Highway 67.

According to Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford, deputies were able to deploy spike strips and stop Whitson’s vehicle near the Milligan Highway overpass.

When deputies approached, they say the suspect was armed and refused to put down his weapon.

We spoke to TBI public information officer Leslie Earhart on scene Monday night.

“Some time during the confrontation he reportedly pointed a weapon at officers, officers then fired shots striking him, he was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead,” Earhart said.

TBI agents and forensic investigators wrapped up on scene around 5:30 Tuesday morning.

Earhart said once their investigation is complete, they will hand over their findings to the District Attorney General for review.

