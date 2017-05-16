Tennessee Senator Bob Corker says White House is in ‘downward spiral’

WASHINGTON (WATE/AP) – Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee told reporters President Donald Trump’s administration needs to do something to bring itself under control and order.

“They are in a downward spiral right now and have got to figure out a way to come to grips with all that’s happening,” Corker told reporters. “You know the shame of it is there’s a really good national security team in place, there’s good productive things that are underway through them, and through others. But the chaos that is being created by the lack of discipline is creating an environment that I think — it creates a worrisome environment.”

Corker’s comments following a Washington Post report that Trump revealed information to Russian officials. In tweets sent Tuesday, Trump said he shared “facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety” and had “the absolute right” to do so.

As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

…to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

…to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

The Washington Post is reporting that President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials during a meeting at the White House last week.

The newspaper cites current and former U.S. officials who say Trump jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on IS in his conversations with the Russian foreign minister and the Russian ambassador to the U.S. They say Trump offered details about an IS terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft.

The newspaper says the information was very sensitive and had been provided by a U.S. partner.

Top administration officials are denying a report that President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian officials during a meeting at the White House last week.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Trump discussed “the nature of specific threats” during the meeting, “but they did not discuss sources, methods or military operations.”

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says no intelligence sources or methods were discussed and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly.

The CIA is declining to comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.