“Roseanne” rebooted in 2018 with original cast on ABC

CNN Published:
Actress and author Roseanne Barr poses for a portrait Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2011 in New York. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen)

(CNN) – “Roseanne” is officially getting the reboot treatment. The ABC Television Network says the original cast is reuniting for an eight-episode run of the show to air in 2018.

The show was both a critical and ratings hit during its original nine-year run that began in 1988.

IT won multiple awards and was heralded as groundbreaking for the realistic way it dealt with social issues and working class families.

As for the question which Becky will return, the answer is both of them. To different actresses famously portrayed the character in later seasons of the show.

Sara Chalke, who was the second Becky, is set to play a different role in the reboot.

