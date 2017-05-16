Revamped Big Orange Caravan will now make a stop in Tri-Cities

Tennessee Athletics has announced three of four dates, cities and venues for a revamped, Big Orange Caravan summer fan appreciation tour that will have a look and feel similar to the traditional caravan but with some new, fan-friendly elements.

A collaborative effort between athletics and the Tennessee Alumni Association, this summer’s Big Orange Caravan events will feature meet-and-greets with area VFL greats and a Q&A hosted by “The Voice of the Vols,” Bob Kesling, featuring Head Football Coach Butch Jones, Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics John Currie and appearances by other Tennessee head and assistant coaches as well as members of the UT Spirit Squads.

The tour begins Saturday, June 3, at the First Tennessee Pavilion in Chattanooga (12:30-2:30 p.m. ET). The action then hits Memphis on Sunday, June 11, at the Expo Center at Agricenter International/West Pavilion (6-8 p.m. CT).

The Nashville stop coincides with the 51st annual UT All-Sports Picnic at The Barn at Sycamore Farms on Monday, July 10 (6-8 p.m. CT). Pricing and registration information for that event are forthcoming.

A Tri-Cities event is in the planning stages, and details will be forthcoming when a date and venue is finalized and secured.

“I’m excited to hit the road, travel across the state of Tennessee with many of our coaches and connect with our fans to thank them for the role they play in the success of Tennessee Athletics and our university as a whole,” Currie said. “We’ve revamped our traditional caravan format and have reshaped it to reflect the type of event that will allow us to give our fans a personal, fun experience and provide a greater opportunity for engagement. We also feel it’s important to utilize these events as a way to celebrate and support UT students from each of these communities.”

Family-friendly activities at each Big Orange Caravan event include music, a prize wheel, Smokey the mascot, a photo booth with a Neyland Stadium backdrop, cornhole, a social media station, free popcorn, face painting and more.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from local vendors/food trucks.

Admission to all Big Orange Caravan events will be $5 per person in advance or $10 at the door. Children 12 and under receive complimentary admission. Proceeds from admission will go to local UTAA chapters and/or their respective scholarship funds (these donations are non-refundable).

UT rising sophomore Kelsey Evans is a recipient of a scholarship awarded by the Memphis UT Knoxville Alumni Chapter.

“Receiving a scholarship shows that Volunteers care about my future and want to help me fulfill my dreams,” Evans said. “I will definitely work hard and cherish every moment on campus.”

Online registration will close three days prior to each event. Walk-up registrations will be accepted at $10 per person (credit card or check only). Space is limited. Pre-registered guests will be entered to win prizes from Tennessee Athletics.

Representatives from the Office of Undergraduate Admissions will be present at each event to celebrate new incoming Vols and share information with families who have students with an interest in attending UT. The incoming freshman class at UT Knoxville is among the best and brightest in school history.

“We are thrilled to participate in Big Orange Caravan and look forward to celebrating confirmed students and speaking with future Vols about the incredible opportunities awaiting them in Big Orange Country,” Associate Provost for Enrollment Management Kari Alldredge said. “There has never been a better time to be a Tennessee Volunteer, when you consider the strength of our academic programs and the total student experience. This is another way to learn about UT and get to know the Volunteer Family.”

CHATTANOOGA

Date: Saturday, June 3

Event Time: 12:30-2:30 p.m. ET

Venue: First Tennessee Pavilion | 1826 Reggie White Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37408

$5 per person / Complimentary admissions for children 12 and under. All proceeds benefit the Chattanooga UT Knoxville Alumni Chapter’s Scholarship Fund.

» Register Here

MEMPHIS

Date: Sunday, June 11

Event Time: 6-8 p.m. CT

Venue: The Expo Center at Agricenter International / West Pavilion | 7777 Walnut Grove Road Memphis, TN 38120

$5 per person / Complimentary admissions for children 12 and under. All proceeds benefit the Memphis UT Knoxville Alumni Chapter’s Scholarship Fund.

» Register Here

NASHVILLE

Date: Monday, July 10

Event Time: 6-8 p.m. CT

Venue: The Barn at Sycamore Farms | 4866 Murfreesboro Road, Arrington, TN 37014

Admission Cost and Registration: Details coming soon

TRI-CITIES

Details coming soon