Preds rally, beat Ducks 2-1 to take 2-1 Western finals lead

By Published:
-Predators still in Central, open season at Blues (Image 1)

By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Roman Josi scored a power-play goal with 2:43 left, and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 Tuesday night in their first-ever home game in the Western Conference finals.

The Predators grabbed a 2-1 lead in the series with their 10th straight home win in the postseason going back to last season.

Filip Forsberg tied it up at 3:54 of the third as the Predators rallied for the win against an Anaheim team that has notched four comeback victories already when trailing by multiple goals.

The Predators thought they had taken the lead earlier in the period only to have two goals within the span of eight seconds waved off for goalie interference.

Josi scored Nashville’s first power-play goal of the series for the win.

Ducks goalie John Gibson made 38 saves, and Corey Perry scored a power-play goal in the second period for Anaheim.

Game 4 is Thursday night in Nashville.

