Officers searching for suspect in Chilhowie, VA double homicide

CHILHOWIE, VA (WJHL) – The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a double homicide investigation in Chilhowie.

Sheriff Fred Newman told News Channel 11 the investigation is underway in the 14000 block of Flatwood Acres Road. The Sheriff said he’s still gathering information but he did confirm Virginia State Police are assisting.

According to Sheriff Newman, the sheriff’s office received the call around 5:30 Tuesday evening. Sheriff Newman said the call came from a family member of at least one of the victims.

The Sheriff told News Channel 11 when officers arrived on scene they found a man and woman dead inside the home. According to Sheriff Newman, both victims lived there. He added multiple weapons were found in the house and the home was in disarray.

Sheriff Newman said investigators have determined a male person of interest, but have not yet made an arrest.

The bodies will be sent to the state medical examiners office to determine cause of death.

