Missing Tennessee teen found in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Missing 17-year-old Sarah Key, who has been the center of an ongoing Endangered Child Alert, has been found.

Authorities told WKRN Key was found in Watertown by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Officer and police Tuesday.

Key was discovered missing by her family last Friday morning. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation previously reported Key may have been with a 30-year-old man who had been ordered by law to stay away from her.

It was unknown if that unidentified man was with Key at the time she was found. Her family has been notified that she was found and her father is on his way to Watertown.

Additional information was not released.

See also: Search continues for missing Tennessee teen believed to be with 30-year-old man