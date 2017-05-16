Lady Vols announce guard Te’a Cooper is transferring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Guard Te’a Cooper is transferring from Tennessee.

Lady Volunteers coach Holly Warlick said in a statement that Cooper had told her Tuesday about her intent to transfer. Warlick said she would grant Cooper’s release and added that “I appreciate all of Te’a’s hard work and her contributions to our program the last two years.”

Cooper missed the 2016-17 season with a knee injury. The 5-foot-8 guard from Powder Springs, Georgia, averaged 8.6 points, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals as a freshman in 2015-16.

Cooper is the second Lady Vol who has opted to transfer since the end of the season. Tennessee announced April 21 that guard Alexa Middleton was leaving the program. Middleton averaged 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists this past season.

