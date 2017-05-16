Kroger to host job fairs this weekend in the Tri-Cities region

TRI-CITIES TN/VA (WJHL) – Kroger is seeking to fill about 150 jobs in the Tri-Cities region. It’s holding job fairs in its stores this Saturday.

Kroger says you can stop by any of the 40 stores in western Virginia and Tri-Cities, Tennessee for interviews between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Those interested can apply online at http://jobs.kroger.com.

Applicants are asked to bring their resumes to the interviews, which do not require an appointment.

Most of the jobs are for part-time positions. The jobs are in various departments.

“Kroger provides competitive wages and excellent benefits,” said Allison McGee, spokesperson for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division. “Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career.”

McGee notes that many store managers and executives started as part-time clerks.