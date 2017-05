JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – The Jonesborough Water Department will perform water line maintenance work on Wednesday, May 17.

The work will begin at 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m on Opie Arnold Road from the intersection of Nappy Broyles Road to Old State Route 34 RB Miller Road, Bridge Street and Jay Proest Road.

The town’s water department says customers in these areas will have their water service interrupted during this time.