Johnson City road reopens after overnight TBI investigation in to officer-involved shooting

Related Coverage Suspect shot, killed after police pursuit in Carter County and Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY/ CARTER COUNTY (WJHL)- Highway 67/ 321 from Elizabethton to Johnson City was shut down until just before six o’clock Tuesday morning while Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigated the scene of an officer-involved shooting.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 47-year-old Buford Shane Whitson of Elizabethton was shot and killed by Carter Carter Sheriff’s Office deputies following a pursuit Monday night.

Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said this came after a domestic disturbance call just after 12:30 p.m. on Monday involving an armed suspect. The victim told deputies that her husband, Buford Shane Whitson, had a gun and hit her in the face.

Lunceford said that after the victim was assaulted, she said her husband left the house with a revolver saying he wanted to shoot deputies when they came and that he wanted to die. He reportedly went into the woods before sheriff’s office deputies arrived and they were not able to find him. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office had warrants ready to charge Buford Shane Whitson with aggravated assault under domestic violence.

Sheriff Dexter Lunceford tells News Channel 11 just before 7:30 p.m. deputies spotted Whitson in a small Saturn near West G. Street in Elizabethton and attempted to pull him over, but Lunceford said but he did not stop and he instead drove west on Highway 67 towards Johnson City. He drove in westbound and eastbound lanes several times and crossed the median, eventually heading back towards Johnson City.

Sheriff Lunceford said a deputy was able to get in front of Whitson’s car to try and put out spike strips to deflate his tires. Whitson reportedly tried to run over the officer but the strips worked and Whitson’s car came to a stop near the Milligan Highway overpass on the shoulder of the oncoming eastbound lane.

Sheriff Lunceford said when deputies approached Whitson’s vehicle, he was armed with a revolver, cocked and pointed at his own head. Whitson did not listen to deputies who were trying to get him to put the weapon down and efforts to disarm him not were successful. When Whitson pointed a gun at a deputy, he was shot. Whitson was declared dead at Johnson City Medical Center.

The TBI’s Violent Crime Response Team arrived on scene around 11 p.m. to collect evidence. The evidence file will be shared with District Attorney General Tony Clark when finished. No word on when their work will finish.

See original story here: http://wjhl.com/2017/05/15/suspect-shot-and-killed-after-police-pursuit-in-carter-county-and-johnson-city/