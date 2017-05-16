HAPPENING TODAY: Voters head to the polls in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Voters in Kingsport, Bristol, and Bluff City are headed to the polls to today to cast ballots for city leaders.

Voting locations in Sullivan County will open at 8:00 a.m and close at 8:00 p.m.

The Sullivan County Election Commission consolidates polling locations during municipal elections, so, that means the place where you normally cast your ballot may have changed.

To find out where you can vote, just go the Sullivan County Election Commission website. For more information, click here.

Then follow News Channel 11 tonight for election results. We’ll post the results on our website after the polls close.