Gas leak prompts traffic detour on Carroll Creek Road in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A gas leak along Carroll Creek Road has prompted a traffic detour.

Carroll Creek Road is closed to traffic from Timberlake Road to Cedar Point Road, near Lake Ridge Elementary School in Johnson City.

According to the city 911 website, the leak was reported just before 1:30 p.m.

A WJHL photographer on the scene said traffic was detouring slowly around the site.

A cause for the leak was not immediately available, but a crew from Atmos Energy was on the scene.

