Former Vol Peyton Manning to host ESPY Awards in July

By Published:
Peyton Manning
FILE - In this July 13, 2016, file photo, former NFL football player Peyton Manning accepts the icon award at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Peyton Manning will take the stage to host the ESPY Awards. The retired two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback will preside over the July 12 show honoring the past year's best athletes and sports moments. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Peyton Manning will take the stage to host the ESPY Awards.

The retired two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback will preside over the July 12 show honoring the past year’s best athletes and sports moments. The show will air live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Manning says the show’s 25th anniversary will include moments from the past.

He retired from the NFL two years ago, ending a career in which he became the league’s winningest quarterback. He won nine ESPYs during his career.

Manning is also known for his humorous commercials and hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s