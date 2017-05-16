Florida RB decommits from Tennessee

By Published:

Three-star junior all-purpose back Jashaun Corbin of Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy in Melbourne, Fla., announced Tuesday morning on his Twitter account that he has decommitted from Tennessee.

The 6-foot, 191-pound Corbin had been committed to the Vols for less than a month. He was the only running back in Tennessee’s 2018 class.

“I would like to thank all of the Tennessee staff members and the fans for all of the unconditional love and support they showed me but after long talks with my family I’ve decided to re-open my recruitment!” he wrote in a note included in his tweet.

Corbin announced his commitment to Tennessee on April 21 at the beginning of his weekend trip to Knoxville for the Vols’ spring-ending Orange and White Game.

He’s ranked the nation’s No. 384 overall prospect and No. 8 all-purpose back in the 247Sports Composite for the 2018 class.

 

BY 247SPORTS

