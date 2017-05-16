Election Results: Voters choose leaders in Kingsport, Bristol, & Bluff City

Blountville, TN (WJHL) — Results are in from the May 16th municipal elections in Sullivan County.

In Kingsport, Colette George, Betsy Cooper, and Jennifer Adler have won election to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman. Adler defeated incumbent Darrell Duncan by 24 votes. George was an incumbent.

Joe Begley defeated Tom Parham to fill an unexpired term on the Kingsport BMA. Parham, another incumbent, was running to fill an unexpired two-year term.

John Clark ran unopposed and will serve another two-year term as Kingsport Mayor.

In Bristol, Tennessee, long-time city leader Margaret Feierabend defeated Bryan Boyd in the City Council South District race, the only contested election in the city.

In Bluff City, Tennessee, long-time Mayor Irene Wells won re-election as beating Carolyn Harris Payne by 8 votes. Ray Harrington and Richard Bowling have won seats on the Bluff City Board of Mayor and Alderman. Both are incumbents.

