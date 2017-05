ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) If you live in Elizabethton and you are currently experiencing low water pressure, here’s why.

The city says water crews are working on a broken water line on Southside road.

Elizabethton customers from West G Street south from Stateline Road west to Gap Creek Road will experience low water pressure, intermittent water service or no water until repairs are complete.

The city says crews will work on the broken line until water service is restored.