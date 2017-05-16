Chilhowie, Va. double-murder suspect found dead in Johnson County

UPDATE: The suspect in a Chilhowie, Va. double-murder was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday.

According to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office news release, John Anthony Able was found deceased in an area off of Copperhead Hollow Road in the Butler community of Johnson County.

Previous story:

CHILHOWIE, VA (WJHL) – The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are continuing their search for the suspect in a Chilhowie, Va. double-murder, who they said should be considered armed and dangerous.

On Wednesday, Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman held a news conference where he identified Jerry Wayne Hargrove, 50, and Debora Kay Hargrove, 58, of both Chilhowie, Va. as the victims in the double-murder.

On Tuesday evening around 5:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a possible double-homicide and when officers arrived on scene they found a man and woman dead inside the home.

Newman told us previously that multiple weapons were found in the home and said the home was in disarray.

During the news conference Wednesday, Newman said Jerry and Debora Hargrove were husband and wife.

According to a WCSO news release, the victims died from a gunshot wound to the upper torso sometime between Sunday, May 14 and Tuesday.

Newman identified the suspect as John Anthony Able, 48, of Damascus, Va. He is reportedly Debora Hargrove’s brother.

Able was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and two counts robbery.

According to the release, Able should be considered armed and dangerous. He also reportedly is now clean shaven.

Anyone who sees Able is asked to call law enforcement immediately and to not approach him.

A motive for the murders has not yet been established and additional warrants against Able are pending at this time.

The bodies will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office to determine how long the victims were dead.

The Virginia State Place Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation.

WCSO on scene of a double homicide on Flatwood Acres Rd. in Chilhowie. Sheriff believes it was a targeted act by a family member. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/kP7HJ94tXv — Justin Soto WJHL (@JustinWJHL) May 17, 2017

