Buffs fall short in second game of NAIA Opening Round

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (May 16, 2017) – For the second straight year the Milligan College softball team reached the NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round, but for the second straight year the Buffs suffered elimination in the Opening Round stage. With a 5-0 loss to No. 24 Williams Baptist College on Tuesday, Milligan finished the season with a record of 21-23 (10-10 AAC).

Senior Kimberly Robinson once again made the start inside the circle and once again turned in a solid effort despite only pitching the first 3 2/3 innings. Robinson gave up five hits, struck out two and walked one while allowing only one run. She was saddled the loss as Williams Baptist put one run across the board in the third inning. WBC led the third inning off with a single, sacrificed the runner to second, then Brooke Mason drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out single up the middle.

Kassi Butcher entered the game in relief of Robinson in the top of the fourth and fared well until Williams Baptist broke the game open with two unearned runs in the fifth and another two runs (only one of which was earned) in the sixth. Milligan committed five errors on defense, all five of which came in the fifth and sixth inning.

In all, Butcher went 2 1/3 innings with three hits, four runs (one earned), one walk and one strikeout. Freshman Jaclyn Jenkins closed the game out in the seventh, allowing a walk but retiring the next three.

Offensively, freshman Hannah Simmons recorded the Buffs lone hit of the day with an infield single in the bottom of the third inning.