Bluff City Fire Dept. to hold ‘touch-a-truck’ fundraiser to buy new air bottles

BLUFF CITY, TN (WJHL) – You have an opportunity this weekend to touch a truck that firefighters use to save lives and at the same time meet local heroes.

The Bluff City Volunteer Fire Department is holding a fundraiser to raise money to buy air bottles.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 20 between the hours of 11:00 a.m and 4:00 p.m.

The BCVFD says they currently have about 20 bottles, but their lifespan expires next year. The bottles cost around $900 a piece.

“These bottles are our lifeline — anytime we go into a structure fire or a vehicle fire. Anytime there’s smoke, we have to have that air pack on,” said Assistant Fire Chief Brandon Hicks.

The fire department says the current bottles only last half an hour and they hope to replace them with new ones that last longer.

“The bottles we have now will last about 30 minutes. We are looking to replace them with 45-minute bottles,” said Hicks.

The BCVFD says most of their money comes from fundraisers like these.

Firefighters say this is not only a fundraiser but a way for citizens of the community to come out meet the firefighters who protect them.

“We are doing the touch a truck. Come out climb on our trucks and go through them and see what kind of equipment we have. You get to meet our members. We will also have some food and prizes for the kids,” said Hicks.

