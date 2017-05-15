Watauga man dies after motorcycle crash in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Police in Elizabethton are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday evening on North Lynn Avenue, near the intersection of East Mill Street.

Police said around 5:00 p.m. a man riding a motorcycle was traveling on North Lynn Avenue when he entered a curve and drove over a metal storm drain on the right side of the road. The impact caused the bike to strike a raised curb. Police determined his bike continued on the sidewalk and struck a yellow concrete post.

Police found 30-year-old Dustin Curtis, of Watauga, suffering from critical injuries. Carter County EMS transported the driver to the Johnson City Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Police said based on witness statements and evidence recovered from the scene, the crash did not involve another driver. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

According to a report, Curtis was driving a 2007 Yamaha F6S.